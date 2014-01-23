Nevada Survives Double-Overtime at Fresno State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Survives Double-Overtime at Fresno State

Nevada Release
Nevada is 10-9 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain West after defeating Fresno State (8-12, 1-6 MW) 96-86 in double overtime tonight on the road.

It is the third overtime game in the last four meetings between the two schools.  The Wolf Pack is 2-1 in the overtime games.  The Pack won 79-76 in three overtimes in 2012 at Fresno to clinch 2012 WAC title.

Nevada is 2-1 in overtime this season and 6-2 on the road.  The Pack is 3-0 in MW road games. Last season the Pack went 2-12 away from Reno and 1-7 on the road in the MW.

The Wolf Pack is 5-1 in the MW and last season finished 3-13.

Deonte Burton's 32 points is a career high.  His previous high was 31 which he scored twice.  Tonight's 14 field goals is a career best and 20 attempted tied his career high.  He played a career-high 49 minutes.

Cole Huff surpassed his previous career high of 16 points finishing with 31 tonight.  Huff's 11 field goals made, 19 attempted, six 3-pointers made, 10 3-pointers attempted, and 47 minutes played are all career highs.  The six 3-pointers made is the high by a Pack player this season.

AJ West's eight blocks and 13 rebounds were career highs.  The 13 rebounds is the high by a Nevada player this season.

The 12 blocks for the Pack is a season best.

Burton is now fourth at Nevada with 448 career assists.

Head coach David Carter is 84-67 in his fifth season at Nevada.

The Wolf Pack's next game is at Wyoming (12-6, 3-2 MW) on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

 

