Money Watch Q & A: Local Real Estate Market

Northern Nevada real estate experts are encouraged by improvements to the local housing market. According to Megan Lowe, of Chase International, median home prices are up nearly 25% over the past year and experts predict another 10% growth in 2014. She says equity is also improving which is allowing more "move-up buyers" to jump back into the market. Lowe says just 3% of homes are considered underwater in Nevada and she believes lenders are increasingly more willing to work with struggling homeowners, so another influx of foreclosures is not of great concern. If a home is priced appropriately, Lowe says many houses are only on the market for a week to 10 days.

Written by Kristen Remington