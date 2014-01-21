Roasted Red Pepper and Cauliflower Soup - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Roasted Red Pepper and Cauliflower Soup

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Serves 6-8
Prep time 30min
Cook time 25 min

Total time: 55 min

Ingredients
4 red bell pepper, cut in half and seeds removed
1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 med onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tbsp thyme, chopped
1 tsp red pepper flakes
3 cups chicken broth
1 cup almond milk
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Slice and deseed the peppers. Place the red peppers on a baking sheet with the cut side facing down, bake until the skins are blackened, about 10 minutes, remove from baking sheet and place in a large sealable plastic bag. Let the peppers 'steam' for 20 minutes and remove the skins. Dice the peppers.

Cut head of cauliflower into small florets and pieces. Place the cauliflower in a single layer on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven at 450 degrees until tender and caramelized, about 10-15 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat and cook the onion until tender, about 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about a minute.

Add the roasted red peppers, cauliflower, broth, paprika and goat cheese and simmer for 15 minutes before pureeing to the desired consistency with a hand blender. Season with a pinch of kosher salt and pepper.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

    •   
