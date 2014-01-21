Fund Created to Help Metzker Family

A fund has been created to help the Metzker family with expenses following the death of Jaimie Metzker.

Jaimie died Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and battled the disease for years while helping to inspire other families in our community. At the same time she was also raising her three boys Tommy, Tanner and Luke, following the death of her husband, the late KTVN Sports Director JK Metzker. JK died in a hit-and-run accident on North Virginia Street in November 2011. The 41-year-old had worked for KTVN for nearly 14 years.

Tommy, Tanner and Luke will live with Jaimie's sister and her family.

Funeral plans for Jaimie have not yet been finalized. She was 44 years old.

If you'd like to help the family, go to any Wells Fargo Bank and donate to the Metzker Family Fund. The account # is 6266239182. It's best to reference the fund name - and account number when making a donation.