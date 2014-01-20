JK Metzker's Wife Jaimie Dies at 44

We're very sorry to report that Jaimie Metzker, the wife of our former sports director JK, passed away Monday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Jaimie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and battled the disease for years while helping to inspire other families in our community.

Of course she was also helping to raise her three boys Tommy, Tanner and Luke, after JK's tragic death in November 2011. The 41-year-old had worked for KTVN for nearly 14 years.

We're told the boys will live with Jaimie's sister and her family.

Funeral plans are not known at this point.

Jaimie was 44 years old.

If you'd like to help the family, go to any Wells Fargo Bank and donate to the Metzker Family Fund. The account # is 6266239182. It's best to reference the fund name - and account number when making a donation.