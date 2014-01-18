Mitchell Named Honorary NV Sesquicentennial Poet

ELKO, Nev. (AP) -- Waddie Mitchell has been named honorary poet of the celebration commemorating Nevada's 150th anniversary of statehood.

Nevada's cowboy poet will debut a work he has written in honor of the state's sesquicentennial during the first show of the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko on Jan. 27.

The poem, titled "The Dame Nevada," pays tribute to the Silver State and its people.

It's the first time the Nevada native has been commissioned to write a poem for a specific occasion since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

As Nevada's sesquicentennial poet, Mitchell will make appearances at several Nevada 150 events through October.

Nevada was admitted as a state on Oct. 31, 1864, under President Abraham Lincoln.