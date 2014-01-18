High School Basketball Scores Reported Friday Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

High School Basketball Scores Reported Friday Night

Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
1/18/2014
 
 

High School Basketball Scores Reported Friday Night:
Boys
Reed 67     Bishop Manogue 63
Spanish Springs 47     Damonte Ranch 53
Carson 46     North Valleys 42
Churchill County 59      Sparks 55
Galena 53     McQueen 40
Douglas 51     Hug 46
Wooster 35      Reno 63

Girls
Wooster 28     Reno 84
Carson 65      North Valleys 57
Spanish Springs 50     Damonte Ranch 49
Reed 63     Bishop Manogue 51
North Tahoe 15      Incline 40
Churchill County 50     Sparks 19
Silver Stage 24      Yerington 45
Galena 54     McQueen 47

