Places 2 Check Out: Got Pho?

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside a new restaurant that specializes in pho - the traditional Vietnamese soup.

'Got Pho?' just opened on New Year's Day in the Summit mall in south Reno.

It specializes in fresh grilled Vietnamese cuisine. "We also make everything fresh and then we have no MSG. Everything is freshly made, all natural herbs, and all the ingredients are specially made by us," says Dylan Daniel.

They also have boba drinks, snow smoothies, slushies, milk teas and iced teas.

Boba is a black tapioca pearl made out of the cassava plant. Another type of boba drink comes in a variety of flavors including strawberry, pomegranate, lychee or passion fruit.

The store says its location is convenient for shoppers or people enjoying the movies.

They also have a six pound challenge where if you can eat an entire giant bowl of pho in under 20 minutes, you get it for free and get to be remembered on the wall of fame.

Got Pho? is located in the Summit mall, just a few stores away from the north side of the movie theater entrance.