Wolf Pack Women Fall at Boise State 67-64

Nevada Release

1/15/2014

The Nevada women's basketball team stormed back from a 16-point deficit to make it a one-possession game but the comeback attempt fell short as the Wolf Pack fell to Boise State, 67-4 Wednesday night at the Taco Bell Arena.

Pack senior Danika Sharp got hot late, hitting three 3-pointers in the final six minutes to key the rally. Nevada trailed by as many as 16 points with 10 minutes to play but the Pack cut it to 3 on a couple of occasions late. Boise State converted free throws in the final minute, however, and the Broncos went on to the win.

Sharp led Nevada (7-9 overall, 2-3 MW) with 14 points – 11 of those in the second half. Terilyn Moe had 13 points and Mimi Mungedi scored 12 for the Pack. Deanna Weaver of Boise State (7-8, 2-2) had 18 points to lead all scorers.

Nevada was outrebounded (40-39) for the first time in the last seven games. The Wolf Pack struggled with turnovers, committing 18 as Boise State turned those into 20 points as the Broncos built their lead.

Sharp's 3-pointers give her 164 for her career, which is now tied with Johnna Ward for second all-time in Nevada history.

Boise State led most of the way in the first half and took a 38-32 lead into halftime.. After an early Bronco lead, Nevada briefly had the advantage on a Nyasha LeSure runner with just under 14 to go in the half. But a quick three-pointer and a couple of free throws by the Broncos gave Boise State the lead back and they pushed to as much as eight before settling for the six-point advantage at halftime.

Mungedi and Moe each scored eight points in the first half to lead Nevada.

Nevada is off this weekend. The Wolf Pack will be back in action Jan. 22 when Fresno State comes to Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off is 6:30 p.m.