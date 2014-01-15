Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lemon Pepper Salmon Salad

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food

Prep time: 15 min
Cook time: 10 min
Total time: 25 min
Servings:  2-4

Ingredients
2 Atlantic sockeye salmon filets
1 cup Grape tomatoes
1 cup Asparagus
1 cup Pearl onions
1 cup Broccoli
1 small bag Arugula
1 Lemon
½  tsp Kosher salt
1/2 cup Grapeseed oil
pinch Pepper
1/3 cup Olive Oil
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
2 tbsp White Balsamic Vinegar

Directions
In a large pan add ¼ cup grapeseed oil, turn on medium heat and add the asparagus, broccoli, pearl onions and tomatoes. You can use any vegetable you like to use. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Remove vegetables from heat. You still want them a little firm.

Wash and rinse the salmon filets. It they were frozen you will want them to thaw first before cooking. (Thaw frozen salmon filets in large pan or bowl of cold water. Submerge the filet and let sit until thawed, do not use warm or hot water to speed up the thaw process, you will end up cooking the filets).  Pat filets dry with paper towel. Add a pinch of kosher salt to each filet. Using a medium sauté pan add ¼ cup grapeseed oil, heat to medium. Add the salmon filets skin side down and place them in the pan away from you so you so you do not get splattered with oil. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the filets, add a pinch of pepper. Let them cook for 4-5 minutes depending on thickness. Do not touch them, poke them or turn them over. Cook until the top begins to turn white or grey. Turn off heat. Scrape the filets from the pan, you will see them separate from the skin in the pan. Leave the skin in the pan. Set the filets on a paper towel to drain any excess oil. 

To make the vinaigrette, combine balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and Dijon mustard. Whisk together. Continue whisking and slowly add the oil. The ratio is always 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar.

Add arugula to a plate. Add the vegetables to the arugula. Pour the dressing over the vegetables. Add the salmon filet.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

 

