Money Watch Q & A: Social Security Strategies

If you're a retiree or about to retire - we pose the question - how and when should you take your Social Security benefits?

A bad move could cost you thousands of dollars. So, Chris Abts of Cornerstone Retirement will answer your questions during Wednesday night's Money Watch Q&A segment.

To speak with Chris, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.

Abts is also holding a free workshop on Thursday to discuss how to maximize your Social Security income benefits and how to best coordinate your benefits with your other financial assets. The event will take place Thursday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m. at The Grove in Reno.

Over the last two decades Abts has helped retirees and pre-retirees plan and obtain financial security and independence in retirement. Your decision on when and how to take your Social Security could potentially procure thousands of dollars more in retirement by choosing one strategy over another.

Social Security is an asset, and if managed incorrectly; it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars over an individual's lifetime. Manage it well, and it becomes an integral part of a retirement portfolio. For example, if you are married, there are 40 different ways you can maximize your Social Security - and it is not as easy as choosing one. This event will cover a number of factors you need to consider when evaluating which option to take. Although it can be complex, being well-informed can make all the difference.

Join Cornerstone Retirement on January 16 for this free informative event.

To register for this event please call Cornerstone Retirement (775)853-9033 or go to www.cornerstoneretirement.com.

