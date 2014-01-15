Nevada Falls to Boise State 74-65 Tuesday

Nevada Release

1/14/2014

Nevada is 9-9 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West after falling 74-65 to Boise State (12-5, 2-2 MW) at home tonight. The Wolf Pack dropped to 4-5 at home and 2-1 in MW home games.

The Wolf Pack's next game is at Fresno State on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

The loss was the Pack's first Mountain West setback of the season and snapped a season-high four-game win streak.

Nevada's 23 points at halftime tied the season low point total for a game in the first half. The Pack also scored 23 at Cal Poly but rallied to win the game.

Senior point guard Deonte Burton, the leading scorer in the MW, did not score in double figures for the first time this season finishing with seven. Burton's previous low was 14 against Utah State on Saturday. The last time he failed to score in double figures was March 6, 2013 at home against New Mexico when he totaled eight.

Burton began the game tied for sixth with 437 career assists and ended the night fifth with 443. Armon Johnson (2007-10) is fourth with 445.

Jerry Evans, Jr. led the Pack in scoring for the fifth time this season and 10th time in his career with 17 points. It was Evans first double figure MW scoring game of the year.

Joining Evans in double figures was Michael Perez (16) and Cole Huff (12).

Junior forward AJ West had his streak of four-consecutive double figure scoring games end as he totaled three points. West finished with a season-low one rebound. His previous low was five.

All eight Nevada players who saw action scored.

Head coach David Carter is 83-67 in his fifth season at Nevada.