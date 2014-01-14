Safety Watch Q & A: K-9 Units

Not all law enforcement officers operate on two legs. There are those on four - and they are incredible at what they do.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit has six canines; three teams assigned to the North Patrol District and three teams assigned to the South Patrol District.

And to discuss that is Deputy Corey Solferino and his K-9 partner Akim.

Deputy Solferino will take your calls from 5pm to 6pm tonight. To speak with him call 858-2222.

And for more information on Washoe County's K-9 unit, click here.

