Wolf Pack Improve to 4-0 in Conference after Beating Utah State 62-54

Nevada improved to 9-8 on the season and 4-0 in Mountain West play after defeating Utah State (11-4, 1-2 MW) 62-54 Saturday.

Nevada hosts Boise State (11-5, 1-2 MW) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The Broncos lost 52-50 at home to Wyoming Saturday.

Fans may purchase $2 tickets in the upper bowl of Lawlor Events Center for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game with Boise State. A minimum of four tickets must be purchased to receive the $2 rate. To purchase tickets visit NevadaWolfPack.com and use the promo code NVTWO or call the ticket office on Monday at 775-348-PACK. Offer is good until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Nevada has won a season-high four in a row. The Wolf Pack has a winning record for the first time since Nov. 22 when they were 3-2.

The Wolf Pack's 4-0 MW record is tops in the conference. Nevada four wins is one more than it totaled all last season when the team was 3-13 in MW play and finished last.

The Wolf Pack has won the last three meetings with Utah State.

Nevada improved 4-4 at home.

All eight Nevada players who saw action scored.

Cole Huff tied his career high with 16 points and led the Pack in scoring for the first time in his career. Huff made a career-high four 3-pointers.

Deonte Burton scored a season-low 14 points. Burton had scored 16 or more points in every game this season.

AJ West scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. West has scored in double figures the last three games.

For the first time this season Michael Perez did not make a 3-pointer.

Head coach David Carter is 83-66 in his fifth season at Nevada.