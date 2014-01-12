Wolf Pack Improve to 4-0 in Conference after Beating Utah State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Improve to 4-0 in Conference after Beating Utah State 62-54

Posted: Updated:

*Nevada Press Release*

Nevada improved to 9-8 on the season and 4-0 in Mountain West play after defeating Utah State (11-4, 1-2 MW) 62-54 Saturday.

Nevada hosts Boise State (11-5, 1-2 MW) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.   The Broncos lost 52-50 at home to Wyoming Saturday.

Fans may purchase $2 tickets in the upper bowl of Lawlor Events Center for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game with Boise State.  A minimum of four tickets must be purchased to receive the $2 rate.  To purchase tickets visit NevadaWolfPack.com and use the promo code NVTWO or call the ticket office on Monday at 775-348-PACK.  Offer is good until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Nevada has won a season-high four in a row.  The Wolf Pack has a winning record for the first time since Nov. 22 when they were 3-2.

The Wolf Pack's 4-0 MW record is tops in the conference.  Nevada four wins is one more than it totaled all last season when the team was 3-13 in MW play and finished last.

The Wolf Pack has won the last three meetings with Utah State.

Nevada improved 4-4 at home.

All eight Nevada players who saw action scored.

Cole Huff tied his career high with 16 points and led the Pack in scoring for the first time in his career.  Huff made a career-high four 3-pointers. 

Deonte Burton scored a season-low 14 points.  Burton had scored 16 or more points in every game this season.

AJ West scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.  West has scored in double figures the last three games.

For the first time this season Michael Perez did not make a 3-pointer.

Head coach David Carter is 83-66 in his fifth season at Nevada.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.