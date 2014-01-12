Nevada Women beat Utah State 76-72

*Nevada Press Release*

Terilyn Moe scored a team-high 16 points and stole the ball in the waning seconds to lead Nevada to a 76-72 road win over Utah State on Saturday.

Moe led three Wolf Pack players in double figures as Nevada improved to 7-8 overall and evened it's Mountain West record at 2-2 on the year. Through four league games, Nevada has already equaled last year's conference win total. Utah State fell to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the MW.

Nevada snapped a two-game skid overall and ended a five-game losing streak to Utah State.

Nevada led at halftime and throughout the second half with it's biggest lead coming at 50-40 with just over 12 minutes to play. But the Aggies chipped away, cutting it to 74-72 with under 50 seconds to play. But the Aggies wouldn't score again and Arielle Wideman nailed a couple free throws down the stretch to get the win.

Aja Johnson (13) and Danika Sharp (11) joined Moe in double figures while Mimi Mungedi ripped down a career-high 16 rebounds in the victory. Mungedi had nine rebounds at halftime. Her 16 boards eclipsed previous career high of 11 set earlier this season in a loss at Utah.

Utah State's Jennifer Schlott led all scorers with 22 points.

In the first half, Nevada led by seven early as Julia Shelbourn buried a couple of free throws with 12:47 left to push Nevada's lead to 16-9. But Utah State ramped up defensive pressure and outscored Nevada 21-9 over the next eight minutes to take a 30-25 lead.

But the Pack capitalized on Aggie foul trouble down the stretch in the first half, scoring it's last eight points of the half from the free throw line to go into the break.

Nevada will return to action on Wednesday as it concludes the two-game road swing at Boise State.