High School Basketball Scores Reported Friday Night

Posted: Updated:
Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
1/10/2014
 
 

High School Basketball Scores Reported Friday night:
Boys
Silver Stage 39     Incline 73    
Spanish Springs 55    Hug 33
Carson 43     Damonte Ranch 50
Galena 78     Wooster 36
Reno 67     North Valleys 63, OT
Fernley 27      Lowry 69
Reed 67     McQueen 56
Douglas 61      Bishop Manogue 51
Yerington 43     North Tahoe 52

Girls
Spanish Springs 44     Hug 37
Silver Stage 29     Incline 66
Carson 43      Damonte Ranch 48
Fernley 23     Lowry 38
Reed 83    McQueen 39
Yerington 55     North Tahoe 40
Reno 68     North Valleys 24
Douglas 51     Bishop Manogue 64
Yerington 40      North Tahoe 28

