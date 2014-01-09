Wolf Pack Men Down U.N.L.V. 74-71 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Men Down U.N.L.V. 74-71

Associated Press
Deonte Burton scored 29 points Wednesday night to lead Nevada to a road win over Mountain West Conference-rival UNLV, 74-71.

Trailing 36-34 at halftime, the Wolf Pack scored the first 11 points of the second half to pull ahead 45-36. Nevada continued on a 23-10 run to go up 57-46 with 11:13 left, and cruised to victory.

The Wolf Pack (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West) got 18 points and seven rebounds from Michael Perez, while A.J. West added 11 points and nine rebounds. Nevada was outrebounded 46-38 by UNLV in the game but had better marksmanship, hitting 29 of 65 (45 percent) from the field.

UNLV (10-6, 1-2) had four players in double figures, led by Bryce Dejean-Jones' 15 points. Roscoe Smith, the nation's leading rebounder, had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels.

 
 
 
