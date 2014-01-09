Nevada Women Lose to U.N.L.V. 57-49

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada women's basketball team fell to UNLV 57-49 in a "Governor's Series, presented by NV Energy" contest Wednesday evening at Lawlor Events Center.



With the loss, Nevada falls to 6-8, 1-2 MW on the season, while UNLV improves to 5-10, 2-1 MW.

Wolf Pack shooting guard Danika Sharp struck first for Nevada, hitting a shot from downtown to give her team an early lead. Aley Rohde's bucket in the paint gave the Rebels a double-digit lead of 21-11 with 7:15 on the clock. Nevada forward Amber Smith ended nearly a four minute scoring drought with a made runner in the key at the 7:02 mark. UNLV led at the half, 25-19. The Rebels shot 37.9 percent from the field in the first period, while the Wolf Pack shot 22.9 percent.

A lay-up by Kelsey Kaelin closed out a Nevada 6-0 run to make the score 29-27 with 15:03 to go in the second half. Rebels guard Danielle Miller hit a mid-range jumper at the 9:29 mark to extend the UNLV lead to 44-34. Kaelin's made jump shot with 5:02 left in regulation cut the deficit to 47-40. Rejane Verin's basket in the key put UNLV ahead 53-43 at just under the three minute mark. A couple of late Nevada turnovers and consecutive makes at the free-throw line by the Rebels sealed the UNLV 57-49 win. The 49 points scored by Nevada was a season-low for the Wolf Pack.

Nyasha LeSure was the lone Nevada player to reach double-figures in points, leading the team with 10 on the night. LeSure also grabbed seven rebounds. Mimi Mungedi finished the game with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Kelsey Kaelin shot a perfect 4-4 from the field on her way to a career-high eight points. Terilyn Moe saw her eight-game streak of reaching double-digits in points end, as the sophomore pitched in nine points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Wolf Pack won the rebounding battle, 49-40.

Nevada will travel to Utah State for a game against the Aggies Saturday at 6 p.m.