Safety Watch Q & A: Metal Thefts

Metal prices have been on the rise for months now, which can lead to an increase in metal thefts. Find out how to prevent this type of crime in our Safety Watch Q&A.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office offers these tips to prevent metal thefts:

Keep a close eye on your irrigation systems and on vacant homes and businesses in your neighborhood. As the price of metal goes up, so do the number of metal thefts. The most commonly stolen metals are copper, aluminum, brass and bronze. Thieves are pulling copper wire in lamp posts, irrigation systems, and cutting pipes and equipment left exposed or easily accessible.

How can you protect yourself?

Secure foundation openings in the crawl space of your house with a good hasp and padlock.

If possible, build a small chain link fence or cage enclosures around the outside portions of your commercial fixtures, heating and cooling systems.

Don't store scrap metals outside, or within view.

Contact local law enforcement if you see any suspicious activity.

Check your business and residential properties regularly.