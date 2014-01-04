Nevada nips Wyoming 61-58

*Nevada Press Release*

Nevada improved to 7-8 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain West play after defeating Wyoming (9-5, 0-1) 61-58 today.

Nevada led 30-26 at halftime and today's win was the first for the Wolf Pack when leading at halftime.

The Wolf Pack improved to 3-4 at home.

Nevada plays at UNLV on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. The game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

The win over Wyoming snapped a nine game losing skid to the Cowboys. The Cowboys won all three meetings last season.

In just his fourth game junior AJ West posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. West posted a game-high in rebounds and led the Pack in rebounding for the first time.

Deonte Burton scored a game-high 16 points. The 16 points was a season low as he scored 18 or more points in the previous 14 games. It was the 12th time he topped the team in scoring and eighth time he recorded a game high.

Burton has played every minute in the last six games which includes one overtime contest. In the last seven games he has played 289 of a possible 290 minutes. He leads the country in minutes played.

Junior Michael Perez scored 11 points and made 1-of-2 three pointers. Perez has made a three-pointer in every game this season. Perez tied his season high with six assists.

Sophomore Cole Huff scored 15 points, one off his career high of 16.

For the eighth time this season four Pack players scored in double figures; Burton (16), Huff (15), West (12) and Perez (11).

