New Year's Breakfast Strata

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
Prep time: 15 min
Cook time: 45 min
Total time: 60 min
Servings: 12-16
Ingredients
10-12 strips bacon cooked and chopped
1 cup diced ham
1/2 stick butter
1 onion chopped
1 Red bell pepper chopped
1 yellow bell pepper
1 small bag baby spinach
12 eggs beaten
1 tbsp vanilla
2 cups rice milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 bag frozen sweet potato french fries
6 frozen waffles (lightly toasted)
Directions
Bake the bacon
Place a piece of parchment paper in a baking sheet. Add slices of bacon to a baking sheet, bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until baked as desired. Let cool and set aside.
Cook the veggies
In a medium pan add butter, chopped onions and chopped bell peppers. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until soft. Set aside when done.
Make the egg mix
In a mixing bowl add eggs, vanilla and rice milk and mix together.
To build the layers of the strata
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13 baking dish add a small amount of the egg mix. Add the 6 lightly toasted waffles. Then begin the layers. Add cheese, spinach, sweet potatoes, onion/pepper mix, bacon/ham and repeat. Add cheese, spinach, sweet potatoes, onion/pepper mix, bacon/ham. Next pour the egg mixture evenly over the entire dish. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top. Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Then remove foil, place back in oven for 20-25 minutes.
From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you a very Happy New Year!
Enjoy!
__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.