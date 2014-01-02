New Year's Breakfast Strata

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food



Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 45 min

Total time: 60 min

Servings: 12-16



Ingredients

10-12 strips bacon cooked and chopped

1 cup diced ham

1/2 stick butter

1 onion chopped

1 Red bell pepper chopped

1 yellow bell pepper

1 small bag baby spinach

12 eggs beaten

1 tbsp vanilla

2 cups rice milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 bag frozen sweet potato french fries

6 frozen waffles (lightly toasted)



Directions

Bake the bacon

Place a piece of parchment paper in a baking sheet. Add slices of bacon to a baking sheet, bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until baked as desired. Let cool and set aside.



Cook the veggies

In a medium pan add butter, chopped onions and chopped bell peppers. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until soft. Set aside when done.



Make the egg mix

In a mixing bowl add eggs, vanilla and rice milk and mix together.



To build the layers of the strata

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13 baking dish add a small amount of the egg mix. Add the 6 lightly toasted waffles. Then begin the layers. Add cheese, spinach, sweet potatoes, onion/pepper mix, bacon/ham and repeat. Add cheese, spinach, sweet potatoes, onion/pepper mix, bacon/ham. Next pour the egg mixture evenly over the entire dish. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top. Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Then remove foil, place back in oven for 20-25 minutes.



From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you a very Happy New Year!

Enjoy!



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.



