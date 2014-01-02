Nevada Women Hammer Spartans 101-74

Nevada Release

1/1/2014

A career-high tying six three-pointers from Danika Sharp and a seventh career double-double by Emily Burns led the University of Nevada women's basketball team to a 101-74 win over San José State Wednesday evening in the team's Mountain West opener at Lawlor Events Center.

Wolf Pack head coach Jane Albright is now 4-2 in regular season openers at Nevada. This is the second time a Wolf Pack Albright team has reached the 100 points mark. Nevada defeated Sacramento State 101-72 at home during the 2009-10 season.

"It was a great team win tonight," head coach Jane Albright said. "Everyone shared the ball and played for each other. I felt like we gained some confidence in our last non-conference win on the road at UC Santa Barbara and we had a great week of practice. Those things helped us perform well tonight. I am very proud of the team."

With the win, Nevada improves to 6-6, 1-0 MW on the season, while San José State falls to 6-6, 0-1 MW on the year.

The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 10-4 lead to start the game on the strong shooting of Danika Sharp. Sharp connected on her first two attempts from the beyond the arc, scoring the team's first six points. The senior shooting guard knocked down a pair of three-pointers on consecutive trips down the court to stretch the Nevada lead to 21-11 with 11:10 on the clock. Riana Byrd's jump shot at the 8:08 mark ended a San José State four minute scoring drought to cut the deficit to 28-15. Amber Smith's basket in the paint put the Wolf Pack ahead 37-17 with 4:29 to play before the half. Sharp tied her career-high with a sixth made three-pointer with close to a minute left in the half. The West Wendover native led the team with 22 first half points, as Nevada led San José State 53-30 at halftime.

Arielle Wideman's lay-up gave the Pack a 30-point lead of 69-39 at the 14:37 mark. A pair of made free-throws by Nyasha LeSure extended the Nevada lead to 88-57 with 5:50 left in regulation. The Wolf Pack continued its strong play late to win the game 101-74.

Sharp led four double-digit scorers with 22 points. With six made three-pointers in the game, Sharp is third on the program's career all-time list with 158 made. The senior shooting guard needs six more to tie Johnna Ward (2007-11) for second on the list.

Burns finished the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Guards Arielle Wideman and Terilyn Moe each finished the game with 12 points and six assists apiece. The game marked the second time this season the Wolf Pack had four double-digit scorers. Nevada had a season-high 66 rebounds.

The team will travel to Wyoming for a road game against the Cowgirls Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.