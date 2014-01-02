Nevada Opens Mountain West Play with a Win at San Jose State

Nevada Release

1/1/2014

Nevada is 6-8 after defeating San Jose State (6-7, 0-1 MW) 62-50 tonight to open Mountain West play. In all six wins Nevada has trailed at halftime. Deonte Burton had 18 points to lead the Pack and tie for game-high honors. It is the 11th time this season he topped the team in scoring and seventh time he earned the game honor. The 18 points is his season low point total. His previous low was 19 that occurred three times.

Burton has played every minute in the last five games which includes one overtime contest. In the last six games he has played 249 of a possible 250 minutes. He leads the country in minutes played.

In just his third game at Nevada junior forward AJ West had season bests with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The 12-point victory is largest margin of the season.

Junior Michael Perez made Nevada's only 3-pointer of the game. Perez has made a 3-pointer in every game this season.

The one 3-pointer made is the low by the team this season.

Jerry Evans, Jr. had his five-game double figure scoring streak snapped and Perez' had his streak of four consecutive games scoring in double figures end.

Sophomore Cole Huff led the Pack in rebounding for the fifth time finishing with a game-high 10. The 10 rebounds tied his career high.

The Wolf Pack improved to 4-2 on the road. Nevada hosts Wyoming (9-4) on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.