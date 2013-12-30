From an early age Dallas Colodny knew he wanted to be involved in sports. Long story short he figured if he wasn't playing sports the next best thing was to talk about it.

Dallas attended the University of Nevada where he got his start covering Nevada Wolf Pack athletics on the bi-weekly student run show Wolf Pack Week as an anchor and reporter. He also worked for the Wolf Pack football team as a student volunteer shooting and editing recruiting videos.

Dallas interned at KTVN from December 2011 until May 2012 before leaving for a photographer position at another local TV station. He then returned to KTVN in August of 2013 to be the Weekend Sport Anchor/Reporter.

Dallas grew up in Carson City and Reno and is a graduate of Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. Before joining the news industry he drove race cars for more than eight years up and down the west coast in multiple divisions including NASCAR and ASA.

He is looking forward to covering the Nevada Wolf Pack as well as Northern Nevada High School athletics on Inside the 2 and 2 the Hoop.

While not on the job Dallas enjoys going to local sporting events, watching movies, traveling, and of course raising his young daughter.

You can email him at dcolodny@ktvn.com