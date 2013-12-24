Lasagna Soup

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food



Serves 6-8

Prep time 15 min

Cook time 50 min

Yield: 8-12 servings



Ingredients

2 tsp. olive oil

1-1/2 lbs. Turkey sausage (Italian Flavored)

1 large sweet yellow onion chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 6-oz can tomato paste

1 28-oz. can diced tomatoes

2 bay leaves

6 cups no sodium chicken stock

16 oz. lasagna noodle

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil leaves salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 oz. ricotta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese



Directions

Heat olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage, breaking up into bite sized pieces, and brown for about 5 minutes. Add onions and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and oregano and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and stir well to incorporate. Cook for

3 to 4 minutes.



Add diced tomatoes, bay leaves, and chicken stock. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. No need to boil the pasta in a separate pot. Break up the uncooked lasagna noodles in to small pieces. Add uncooked pasta and cook until al dente. Do not over cook or let soup simmer for a long period of time at this point, as the pasta will get mushy and absorb all the soup broth. Stir in the basil before serving and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.



While the pasta is cooking, prepare in a small bowl the ricotta and parmesan.



To serve, place a dollop of the ricotta/parmesan in each soup bowl, sprinkle some of the mozzarella on top and ladle the hot soup over the cheese.



From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you and your family a Happy Holidays!



Enjoy!



