Peregrin Named New Manogue Football Head Coach

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School has announced the hiring of Thomas Peregrin as the schools new Varsity Head Football Coach. Peregrin was the school's Athletic Director, a post he will still hold.

Peregrin is a 2004 graduate of Bishop Manogue where he played Quarterback for the Miners. Following High School he played Quarterback at Western Michigan University.

Peregrin will be joined on his staff by Ken Cass who was a long time assistant at McQueen High School under Ken Dalton. Cass will be the teams Strength and Conditioning Coach

Also Tony Ghilieri will join the staff as a Defensive Coordinator. Previously he was the schools head JV Football Coach.

