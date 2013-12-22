Nevada tops Iona 80-72

From the University of Nevada:

Nevada is 5-7 after defeating Iona (5-5) 80-72 today. The win snaps a two-game losing skid.

Nevada hosts Long Beach State at 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 28 to close out 2013.

Nevada is now 2-3 at home and 2-5 in the last seven games. Iona lost its third game in a row.

Head coach David Carter earned his 79th victory leading the Wolf Pack which moved him into a tie with Trent Johnson (1999-04) for eighth most in school history. Johnson is Carter's mentor as he hired him as an assistant coach at Nevada.

Today's game was a return contest from the 2012 ESPN Bracketbusters game when Iona won 90-84 on Feb. 18, 2012 in New Rochelle, N.Y. Nevada head coach David Carter is now 1-3 in Bracketbusters return games.

Deonte Burton's 20 points moved him past Alex Boyd (1967-70) into fourth on Nevada's career scoring list. Boyd ended his career with 1,731 points and Burton now has 1,733 points. Edgar Jones (1975-79) is third with 1,877.

Burton tied his season-high with four steals and moved past Ethan O'Bryant (1993-95) into sixth on the Pack's career steals list with 143. O'Bryant had 140 steals.

Burton scored 20 or more points for the 10th time this season and led the Pack in scoring for the 10th time. He started his 110th consecutive game, every game since stepping on the Nevada campus.

Sophomore Cole Huff recorded his first career double-double and first of the season for a Pack player finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The 10 rebounds is a career best. It was the fourth time he led the team in rebounding.

Today's game is the sixth time four Pack players scored in double figures in game; Burton (20), Jerry Evans, Jr. (18), Michael Perez (14) and Huff (13).

Perez has made a three-pointer in every game this season and reached double figures for the third consecutive game. It was his eighth double figure scoring game of the season.

Evans scored 18 points to reach double figures for the ninth time this season. He has scored in double figures the last four games and five times in the last six games.

Freshman D.J. Fenner scored a season-high six points today.

Junior AJ West saw his first action of the season after being cleared by the NCAA to play after missing the first 11 games of the season. West scored four points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot in 17 minutes off the bench.

