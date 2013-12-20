Heart Disease & Dementia - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Heart Disease & Dementia

Posted: Updated:

Ruth Falcon Meyer has heart disease. The 71-year-old uses medication to manage her high blood pressure and irregular heart rate.

"I have it under control and I'm leading a normal life."

New research shows heart disease may also be putting her at risk for dementia. A study in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at nearly 6500 women over 65 and found postmenopausal women with heart disease or vascular disease were about 30 percent more likely to experience cognitive decline.

"Women who have history of having had a heart attack, their risk was doubled of having either mild cognitive impairment or dementia over time," says Dr. Sylvia Wassertheil-Smoller.

Women who had bypass surgery were at greatest risk. Researchers don't know why heart disease may be linked to dementia in older women, but say it's possible plaque in the arteries may also suggest plaque in vessels feeding the brain.

The study also found having risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes increased risk for cognitive decline over time, even in women without heart disease.

"If you know that you are at risk, then you can do more to help protect yourself," says Dr. Erica Jones.

Ruth says she feels herself slowing down, but she's trying to stay active.

"I'm still working full time and I think that's a big help."

She hopes it will continue to keep her mind healthy.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.