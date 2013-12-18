Officials Search Renown Gunman's Home, Identify 3rd Victim

Sheriff Greg Hagwood of the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed with Channel 2 News that the alleged gunman in Tuesday's shooting at the Renown Medical Campus, was a resident of Lake Almanor.

The Sheriff tells us his office along with the Reno Police Department searched the accused gunman's home Wednesday.

He says the suspect is a longtime resident of Plumas County, but said he did not know him personally.

The sheriff says the main reason for the search was to try and locate a next of kin. He says that was unsuccessful and are still looking for the shooter's family.

Hagwood also says the gunman's family does not appear to live in the Plumas County area.

The alleged gunman walked into a medical office Tuesday afternoon and shot three people, killing one of them, before turning the gun on himself.

Angela Rambo of Renown Regional Medical Center confirmed the 3rd victim as Dr. Christine Lajeunesse. The hospital says she is in critical condition but is conscious and communicating. They say the family of Dr. Lajeunesse does not plan on releasing any further information.

