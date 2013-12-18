Cornish Game Hen with Pomegranate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cornish Game Hen with Pomegranate

Recipe by DaVita
www.DaVita.com
©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Serves 6-8
Prep time 20 min
Cook time 50 min

Ingredients
2 Cornish Game Hens, thawed and despined
3 tbsp butter
½ cup Honey
1 cup Brown sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup fresh pomegranate juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tbsp ground cloves
salt and pepper, to taste
1 bag mixed greens
1 pomegranate (seeds and juice)
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Prepare the Cornish Game Hen
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To prepare the Cornish Game Hen, thaw if frozen and with kitchen scissors, remove the back bone. Place game hens breast side up in a 9x13 baking dish, pour chicken stock over them and season with pepper. Bake covered with aluminum foil for 20 minutes.

Prepare the pomegranate
Roll the pomegranate to release the seeds on the inside. Cut in half. Use a mixing bowl and a strainer. Hold the pomegranate half in your hand over the strainer and with a wooden spoon; hit the pomegranate until all the seeds come out. Grab the other half and repeat the process.  Set aside ½ of the seeds in a bowl. With the wooden spoon smash the remaining half of the seeds against the screen of the strainer to produce juice. Set aside.

Pomegranate sauce
In a bowl with the pomegranate juice (about ¼ to 1/3 cup worth), add melted butter, honey and brown sugar. Add and whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic powder, ground cloves and salt. Whisk together.

Remove game hens from the oven, uncover. Brush the glaze on to the game hens, as thick as you want. Place back in the oven uncovered and bake for 30 minutes. 

Pomegranate salad and garnish
Toss greens, pomegranate seeds and juice and cheese in a salad bowl. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Place salad greens on a large platter. Plate the Cornish Game Hens on the salad greens. Add some more pomegranate seeds if you like.

From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you and your family a Happy Holidays!

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

