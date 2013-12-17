Renown Campus Open

Officials with Renown Regional Medical Center say the building where the deadly shooting took place Tuesday afternoon will be open Wednesday.



Reno police say two people are dead, including the shooter, and two others are wounded after a shooting at a medical building across from Renown.

Two others were critically wounded in the third floor shooting.

2nd Street and Pringle Way remain closed as police investigate the scene. The call came in around 2:05pm for The Center for Advanced Medicine Building B, located at 1500 East 2nd Street, on Renown's property. Police say they arrived on scene within five minutes and started a floor-by-floor search for the "active shooter." The building remains closed at the time of this writing.

During a live press conference, Reno Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told the media that the building "is secure and safe" and that no officers were involved in the shooting. He says "everyone is accounted for" and that there are "no outstanding suspects."

They are also in the process of interviewing about two dozen witnesses.

The two wounded are being treated at Renown Regional Medical Center, where at last check one was still in surgery.

Robinson did not comment on the type of gun that was used during the shooting, but he did say the shooter was a man. He also didn't immediately know if the shooter used multiple weapons.

When asked, Robinson said today's shooting "doesn't appear to be random," but he also said he believes the victims were not specifically targeted.

Renown Health says on its website that Renown Regional Medical Center "has returned to normal business operations. People are able to come and go as needed. However, everyone is encouraged to avoid the NE corner of the hospital campus. We continue to work with the Reno Police Department on their investigation."

The Center for Advanced Medicine B will be open today according to hospital officials. For patients: if you have not heard from Renown, you may assume your appointment will occur as scheduled. If you have any questions contact your Renown provider.

As for non-Renown healthcare practices in that building, patients and employees can contact those offices directly for an update.



Lt. Robinson said if anyone witnessed anything suspicious around that time to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or text your tip to 847411.

Governor Brian Sandoval tweeted "Kathleen & I send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by today's tragedy @renownhealth. My staff and I are monitoring the situation."

Senator Harry Reid tweeted, "Saddened by tragic shooting at Reno's Renown Regional Medical Center. My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

Senator Dean Heller tweeted, "My staff and I are monitoring the situation at @renownhealth. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected."