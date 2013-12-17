Safety Watch Q & A: Ski Equipment Safety Tips

Skis and snowboards blend in pretty easily up on the slopes which can make it hard for you to find, but easy on thieves to steal.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, there are reports of equipment theft year after year. So, how do you protect your valuables?

Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek has some helpful tips. You can also ask him a question by calling 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.

1) If you need a break and head to the lodge, what should you do with your gear? (Keep skis/snowboards locked to the rack. Many resorts offer coin-operated locks)

2) Many people think if you lock your equipment onto the racks of your car - you're safe. Not always? (Often car racks are stolen along with the equipment)

3) What if you don't have access to a lock? (Separate your skis. Place one on rack and another on different rack or swap with friends to make a unmatched pair)

4) What happens if your equipment is stolen? (Contact law enforcement immediately and report it to the resort. It is helpful if you have a picture of your skis to give detectives investigating the case.)