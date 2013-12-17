Safety Watch Q & A: Ski Equipment Safety Tips - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Ski Equipment Safety Tips

Posted: Updated:

Skis and snowboards blend in pretty easily up on the slopes which can make it hard for you to find, but easy on thieves to steal.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, there are reports of equipment theft year after year. So, how do you protect your valuables?

Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek has some helpful tips. You can also ask him a question by calling 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.

1) If you need a break and head to the lodge, what should you do with your gear? (Keep skis/snowboards locked to the rack. Many resorts offer coin-operated locks)

2) Many people think if you lock your equipment onto the racks of your car - you're safe. Not always? (Often car racks are stolen along with the equipment)

3) What if you don't have access to a lock? (Separate your skis. Place one on rack and another on different rack or swap with friends to make a unmatched pair)

4) What happens if your equipment is stolen? (Contact law enforcement immediately and report it to the resort. It is helpful if you have a picture of your skis to give detectives investigating the case.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.