SPCA Seeks Donations During Holiday Season

As much as you may want to adopt a cat or dog, it may not be the right time for you. There is a way you can help the SPCA of Northern Nevada. It's as easy as buying an extra box of Q-Tips at the grocery store.



Bryan Wildman of the SPCA says, "just like everyone's got their Christmas wish list we have one here at the shelter."

Their wish list looks a lot like a grocery list.



Dog and cat food are a clear need. They go through about 25 cans of wet cat food a day and at least two to three bags of the giant dry food bags. "We generally have 100 cats at the shelter so we go through a lot of cat food and litter."



A clear sign of their need is seen in their storage closet where shelves are empty because they are running very low on hand sanitizer. "We ask people to use hand sanitizer, it's very important and it's phenomenal in how it helps keep the germs from spreading."



They also go through gallons and gallons of bleach. "Bleach kills parvo and every other disease and every other kind of bacteria." Each day they go through four to five bottles of bleach since they are constantly cleaning kennels.



They can also use any lint rollers, trash bags and paper towels.



Dogs or cats may want a new home but you can also make sure they're well taken care of until they get that love.



The SPCA also has an angel tree.

Bryan shows us pictures of pets hanging on the tree in their lobby, "all of them are dogs that we have here currently in the shelter and cats that we have here."

You can pay $350 to cover the SPCA's costs to get those pet ready for adoption. But if that's a bit much to spend this season, you can grab any towels or blankets you no longer use and drop them off at the SPCA at 4925 Spectrum Blvd. in Reno or at their thrift stores at 401 Vine Street in Reno or 1270 Plumb Lane in Reno.

Possible donations can include:

bleach

Comet

Windex

dish soap (dishwasher detergent)

rags and sponges

laundry detergent

hand wipes

spray bottles

mop heads

garbage bags (45, 33, 20 and 10 pounds)

heavyweight 33 gallon garbage bags for thrift stores

blankets and towels

batteries

paper towels

toilet paper

Q-Tips

gauze, cotton

latex gloves (S-L)

rock salt

dog walking leashes

dog and cat collars

toys (chews, not rawhide)

squeakies (not plastic)

dog and cat treats

wet and dry dog food

wet and dry cat food

peanut butter

cheez Wiz

coffee

sturdy bins with lids

pet hair rollers (sticky)

pop up canopy

packing tape

duct tape

baby gates

gift cards to local retailers