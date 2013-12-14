Renown Response to St. Mary's Lawsuit

From Renown Medical Center:

It is unfortunate that Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center – now owned by Prime Healthcare Services, a Californian based for-profit corporation – and eight of its cardiologists have chosen to attack Renown in this way.

The lawsuit filed December 12, 2013 by Saint Mary's and the cardiologists, formerly employed by Renown, is a re-hash of prior legal proceedings.

We have worked diligently over the past many months to comply with agreed upon settlement provisions and accommodate the cardiologists who left Renown.

Renown is not engaged in practices to cause harm to Saint Mary's or any other entity.

These attacks will not affect the quality of care or services provided by Renown and its more than 5,000 dedicated employees. Renown remains committed to providing exemplary healthcare services, including inpatient and outpatient cardiology services, to the citizens of this community and all others who seek first class, state of the art medical care.

The allegations in the complaint will be appropriately addressed and disposed of in court for the benefit of the community of which Renown is proud to be a part of and serve.