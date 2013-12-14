Renown Response to St. Mary's Lawsuit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Renown Response to St. Mary's Lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

From Renown Medical Center:

It is unfortunate that Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center – now owned by Prime Healthcare Services, a Californian based for-profit corporation – and eight of its cardiologists have chosen to attack Renown in this way.

The lawsuit filed December 12, 2013 by Saint Mary's and the cardiologists, formerly employed by Renown, is a re-hash of prior legal proceedings.

We have worked diligently over the past many months to comply with agreed upon settlement provisions and accommodate the cardiologists who left Renown.

Renown is not engaged in practices to cause harm to Saint Mary's or any other entity. 

These attacks will not affect the quality of care or services provided by Renown and its more than 5,000 dedicated employees. Renown remains committed to providing exemplary healthcare services, including inpatient and outpatient cardiology services, to the citizens of this community and all others who seek first class, state of the art medical care.

The allegations in the complaint will be appropriately addressed and disposed of in court for the benefit of the community of which Renown is proud to be a part of and serve.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.