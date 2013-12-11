Money Watch Q & A: Holiday Couponing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Holiday Couponing

Posted: Updated:

Extreme couponing never gets old – especially this time of year. Who couldn't use a little extra spending money during the holidays?

Tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest is with Everyday Gourmet Party Planning and knows how to stretch her dollar with the help of couponing. If you would like cash-saving tips, call Chef Morgan Hill between 5 – 6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.

Chef Morgan has a bunch of strategies to save; one being the popular website: www.couponlady.com, where she receives a good portion of her coupons. Find out what else she does to collect on the best bargains around town.

Along with tonight's Money Watch Q & A, Chef Morgan will host a "Meals on a Budget" workshop on January 5. Keep an eye out for details on http://www.everyday-gourmetcatering.net/. You must sign up in advance. It's $45 per person and $80 for couples. Seating is limited and the first 20 to signup get $5 off. For more information, you can also call 775-626-5659.

Between now and then, here are some other extreme couponing tips:

-Subscribe to several Sunday papers

-Join the store loyalty program

-Stack coupons with store sales

-Be aware of the coupon expiration date and exclusions

-Shop at more than one store

-Make multiple transactions

-Plan out your shopping trips

-Use overages to get free stuff

-Stock up during a sale

Written by Kristen Remington

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.