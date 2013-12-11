Money Watch Q & A: Holiday Couponing

Extreme couponing never gets old – especially this time of year. Who couldn't use a little extra spending money during the holidays?

Tonight's Money Watch Q & A guest is with Everyday Gourmet Party Planning and knows how to stretch her dollar with the help of couponing. If you would like cash-saving tips, call Chef Morgan Hill between 5 – 6 p.m. at (775) 858-2222.

Chef Morgan has a bunch of strategies to save; one being the popular website: www.couponlady.com, where she receives a good portion of her coupons. Find out what else she does to collect on the best bargains around town.

Along with tonight's Money Watch Q & A, Chef Morgan will host a "Meals on a Budget" workshop on January 5. Keep an eye out for details on http://www.everyday-gourmetcatering.net/. You must sign up in advance. It's $45 per person and $80 for couples. Seating is limited and the first 20 to signup get $5 off. For more information, you can also call 775-626-5659.

Between now and then, here are some other extreme couponing tips:

-Subscribe to several Sunday papers

-Join the store loyalty program

-Stack coupons with store sales

-Be aware of the coupon expiration date and exclusions

-Shop at more than one store

-Make multiple transactions

-Plan out your shopping trips

-Use overages to get free stuff

-Stock up during a sale

Written by Kristen Remington