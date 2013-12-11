Holiday French Toast

Recipe by DaVita

www.DaVita.com

2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food



Serves 12-16

Prep time 20 min

Cook time 60 min



Ingredients

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

3 teaspoons cinnamon, divided use

3 large granny smith apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 pear, peeled and diced

1/2 cup dried, sweetened cranberries

1 loaf Italian bread, cut into 3/4" slices

6 large eggs

1-1/2 cups rice milk, unenriched

1 tablespoon vanilla



Preparation

In a 13" x 9" baking dish, combine brown sugar, butter and one teaspoon of the cinnamon. Add apples and cranberries; toss well to coat.

Spread apple, pear and cranberry mixture evenly over bottom of the baking dish.

Slice entire loaf in half lengthwise. Arrange bread slices on top.

In a medium bowl mix eggs, rice milk, vanilla and remaining 2 teaspoons cinnamon until well blended. Pour mixture over bread, soaking bread completely. Cover and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 375° F. Bake covered with foil for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 20-25 minutes or until top starts to brown.



Remove dish from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. Serve warm.



From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you and your family a Happy Holidays!



Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.



