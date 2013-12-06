Charges Filed in Fatal Bicycle Accident

Douglas County Judge Michael Gibbons was charged with vehicular manslaughter on Friday in connection with an accident with a bicyclist.

Authorities say Gibbons was driving on Pine Nut Road near East Valley Road on August 20th when he hit 61-year-old bicyclist Joseph Longo of Gardnerville, who was headed in the same direction.

Gibbons' initial court appearance is scheduled for January 13th in the East Fork Township Justict Court.