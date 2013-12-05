Savory Bread Pudding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Savory Bread Pudding

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Serves 12-16
Prep time 20 min
Cook time 60 min

Ingredients

1 loaf Rosemary bread, cubed / Ciabatta or Sourdough
4 tbs butter
1/2 large onion, small diced
1 carrot, small diced
1 - 2 ribs celery, small diced
2 cups coconut cream
1 chicken stock
6 large egg yolks
1 1/2 tsp fresh minced thyme
1 1/2 tsp fresh minced marjoram
1/2 cup apples
1/2 cup pecan pieces

Instructions
Heat oven to 325 degrees.
Spread bread cubes out on a sheet pan. Toast in oven for 10 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning once. Remove from oven and set aside.

In a medium sauce pan, melt butter. Add onions, carrot, and celery. Saute until vegetables begin to tender. Add herbs, coconut crème and stock and bring to a simmer.

In a separate bowl, whisk yolks until smooth and creamy. Slowly whisk in the hot cream mixture until well-combined. Add the hot custard to the eggs slowly and whisk quickly so you don't end up with scrambled eggs. Return the custard to the sauce pan over medium heat. Stir until sauce thickens and coats the back of a wooden spoon.

In a large bowl, combine toasted bread, apples and pecans. Pour custard over toasted bread and toss until well-combined. Spoon bread mixture into a 9 x 13 baking pan.

Place pan in a larger roasting pan and pour hot water into the roasting pan until it comes halfway up the sides. This will help it to cook evenly and slowly. Bake about 1 hour At 350° or until set.

Cranberry orange glaze

Ingredients

2 cups water
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
juice of one orange
1 tsp ground cardamom
2 t Tbl honey
(Add 1/4 cup of sugar Or two small packages of granulated Stevia if too tart)

Instructions

In a small saucepan, bring the water, cranberries, orange  juice and cardamom to a boil. Stir in honey. Simmer for 20 minutes. Mash the cranberries with a fork to release the juice.
From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you and your family a Happy Holidays!

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.


