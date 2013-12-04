Money Watch Q&A: Holiday Lighting Conservation Tips - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q&A: Holiday Lighting Conservation Tips

Posted: Updated:

When you see extravagant Christmas light displays, choreographed to music nightly, do you ever wonder about the homeowner's energy bills? Running tens of thousands of lights can add up, which is why many people are trading in those old incandescent light for LED's. That is not the only tip NV Energy is offering northern Nevadans to keep the twinkling tradition affordable this holiday season.

Chad Piekarz is an energy-efficiency expert with NV Energy and he will be taking your calls in tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment from 5-6 p.m. If you have questions about saving on lighting or energy conservation in general, call (775) 858-2222.

Plus, here is NV Energy's Top 10 Holiday Lighting Conservation and Safety Tips:

-Switch to safe, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED (light emitting diode) holiday lights whenever possible.

-Use a timer to reliably turn off lights during daylight hours and other specified times.

-Don't overload your electrical circuits.  Check fuses or circuit breaker panels to see what your home can handle.  Avoid stringing more than three sets of lights together and plugging into a single outlet.

-Adhere to manufacturer's designations and locations of use (indoor vs. outdoor).

-Outdoor lighting should have insulated electrical cords and be plugged into a ground fault interrupter-protected receptacle only.

-Don't run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways.

-Keep all plugs and connectors off the ground, away from puddles and sprinklers.

-Never use electrical decorations on metal trees.

-Make sure there's a bulb in each socket of a light string even if it is burned out. 

-Keep your natural tree well-watered to prevent bulbs from igniting dry branches. Never use electrical decorations on metal trees. 

For more energy efficiency tips, visit www.nvenergy.com.

Written by Kristen Remington

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.