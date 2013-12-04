Money Watch Q&A: Holiday Lighting Conservation Tips

When you see extravagant Christmas light displays, choreographed to music nightly, do you ever wonder about the homeowner's energy bills? Running tens of thousands of lights can add up, which is why many people are trading in those old incandescent light for LED's. That is not the only tip NV Energy is offering northern Nevadans to keep the twinkling tradition affordable this holiday season.

Chad Piekarz is an energy-efficiency expert with NV Energy and he will be taking your calls in tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment from 5-6 p.m. If you have questions about saving on lighting or energy conservation in general, call (775) 858-2222.

Plus, here is NV Energy's Top 10 Holiday Lighting Conservation and Safety Tips:

-Switch to safe, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED (light emitting diode) holiday lights whenever possible.

-Use a timer to reliably turn off lights during daylight hours and other specified times.

-Don't overload your electrical circuits. Check fuses or circuit breaker panels to see what your home can handle. Avoid stringing more than three sets of lights together and plugging into a single outlet.

-Adhere to manufacturer's designations and locations of use (indoor vs. outdoor).

-Outdoor lighting should have insulated electrical cords and be plugged into a ground fault interrupter-protected receptacle only.

-Don't run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways.

-Keep all plugs and connectors off the ground, away from puddles and sprinklers.

-Never use electrical decorations on metal trees.

-Make sure there's a bulb in each socket of a light string even if it is burned out.

-Keep your natural tree well-watered to prevent bulbs from igniting dry branches. Never use electrical decorations on metal trees.

For more energy efficiency tips, visit www.nvenergy.com.

Written by Kristen Remington