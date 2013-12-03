Safety Watch Q & A: Safety in the Cold

Along with your car, you'll want to make sure your home is stocked with essential items you may need in a weather emergency like enough food, water, batteries, lamps, etc.

For tips to prepare that emergency kit, we've asked Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro to man our Safety Watch Q & A lines.

Call him with your questions or concerns -- especially if you live in rural Nevada -- at 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.

1. If there's a weather-related emergency -- especially in rural Nevada -- what should people keep accessible if first responders can't get there right away?

Use battery operated devices, lamps, extra batteries, cat litter for icy sidewalks, first air kits

2. How else should we prepare our home ahead of the next storm?

Check heating system, smoke detector, have an alternate heating source, how to avoid carbon monoxide exposure/know the symptoms