Boy Scouts Sell Christmas Trees in Sparks to Benefit Troop - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boy Scouts Sell Christmas Trees in Sparks to Benefit Troop

Posted: Updated:

Some local Boy Scouts worked hard on Friday selling Christmas trees to support their scout actitivities and help feed those in need at the same time.

Troop 443 of Spanish Springs sold fresh cut Christmas trees at the Moana Nursery on Pyramid Highway.

All proceeds from Friday's sale went to benefit local boy scouts in the troop. And anyone who brought in a canned food donation was given $5 off the price of the tree.

If you missed it today, organizers say there's still plenty of time to grab a tree and give some food. "We're open 7 days a week 9 o'clock in the morning to 9 o'clock in the evening. We've got a tree for everybody. We've got short ones, we've got tall ones, we've got wide ones, we've got skinny ones, so what's it going to take to get you in a tree today, come on down," says Tom Cohan.

Boy Scout leaders say all of the canned foods donated are being given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

You can also help the food bank and other non-profits in the community during our 21st annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive on Friday, December 13th from 6 am until 6 pm.

We'll be set up at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.