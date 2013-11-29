Boy Scouts Sell Christmas Trees in Sparks to Benefit Troop

Some local Boy Scouts worked hard on Friday selling Christmas trees to support their scout actitivities and help feed those in need at the same time.

Troop 443 of Spanish Springs sold fresh cut Christmas trees at the Moana Nursery on Pyramid Highway.

All proceeds from Friday's sale went to benefit local boy scouts in the troop. And anyone who brought in a canned food donation was given $5 off the price of the tree.

If you missed it today, organizers say there's still plenty of time to grab a tree and give some food. "We're open 7 days a week 9 o'clock in the morning to 9 o'clock in the evening. We've got a tree for everybody. We've got short ones, we've got tall ones, we've got wide ones, we've got skinny ones, so what's it going to take to get you in a tree today, come on down," says Tom Cohan.

Boy Scout leaders say all of the canned foods donated are being given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

You can also help the food bank and other non-profits in the community during our 21st annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive on Friday, December 13th from 6 am until 6 pm.

We'll be set up at the Grand Sierra Resort, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.