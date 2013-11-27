Boys and Girls Club and Bully's Help Feed the Hungry - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boys and Girls Club and Bully's Help Feed the Hungry

Bully's and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows team up every year to host a free community Thanksgiving dinner and Wednesday night they are serving up hot food for the hungry once again.

The annual dinner started ten years ago and since then has fed more than 10,000 people.

"When you see people lined up here and ready to get seated and we'll do well over 1,500 tonight, it really makes you feel good," said Jody Clark, the chief operating officer for Bully's. "We will follow it up on Thursday at Bully's 3 from noon 'til five and we'll do well over 500 there. When the numbers continue to grow that's what makes you feel good because you know you're doing a good service for this community."

Clark said they are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

"It's a great way to give back to the community," said David Taylor of the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. "People need it more and more and we're happy to be here."

Written by Chris Ciarlo 

