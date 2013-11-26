Safety Watch Q & A: Holiday Safety

If you're packing your bags -- getting ready to leave town -- how do you make sure your home isn't a target for thieves?

We're talking about that - and other holiday safety tips in tonight's Safety Watch Q & A.

Washoe County Undersheriff, Tim Kuzanek is back with helpful ways to secure your home *and your identity - if you plan to shop for holiday gifts online.

Find out how protect your personal information from hackers by calling 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.

For more holiday safety tips, click here.