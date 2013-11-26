Turkey Tetrazzini - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Turkey Tetrazzini

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food

 

Serves 12-16

Prep time 20 min

Cook time 30 min

 

*Turkey Tetrazzini Ingredients:*

 

2 tbsp Coconut oil for greasing

1 stick or 7 Tbs. unsalted butter

2 shallots, minced

1/2 lb. mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup almond flour

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups almond/coconut milk

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground white pepper

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Sage

3 cups shredded cooked turkey

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 green onions, white and light green portions, chopped

1 cup dry corn bread stuffing

 

*Directions:*

 

Preheat an oven to 400°F.

In a large pot, boil the noodles as directed by the directions on the package. When done, remove from boiling water, drain and rinse cold water over the noodles to stop them from continuing to cook.

 

In a large fry pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 Tbs. of the butter. Add the shallots and mushrooms and sauté until the mushrooms begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

 

In the same pan over medium-high heat, melt 5 Tbs. of the butter. If the almond flour is too course, place in a coffee grinder and grind until fine.

Add the almond flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the broth, almond milk and vinegar and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently with a whisk, until the sauce thickens, about 4 minutes. Stir in the salt, white pepper, nutmeg and sage.

 

When done, pour the sauce into the bowl with the shallots and mushrooms and add the turkey, cooked noodles, 1/2 cup of the parmesan cheese and stir to combine.

 

In a small bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, remaining 1/4 cup cheese and green onions.

 

In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, rub the coconut oil. Transfer the turkey mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake until the tetrazzini is bubbly around the edges and the bread crumbs are golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Serve immediately.

 

*From all of us at Delicious by DaVita, we wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!*

 

*Enjoy!*

 

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

 

Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

