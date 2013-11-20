Places 2 Check Out: Sushi Saga - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: Sushi Saga

If you're a fan of all-you-can-eat sushi Reno is a great place to be - and now there's a new place to enjoy inside the Siena downtown.

Sushi Saga is located in the Siena Wok Kitchen and is staffed by sushi chefs who have years of experience.

You don't even need to look at the menu when you sit down.

"You come in and our chefs are going to ask you what you like whether you like raw or cooked, spicy or not spicy, and the best things to do is to let them work their magic," says Ragan Itzarelli, food and beverage manager.

Each roll is made to order and you can even ask for items you've enjoyed at other restaurants.

The chefs will also add their special flair to each roll they make.

"They may put their own little spin on it, their little sushi saga signature, however they will make it for you however you like it otherwise they'll come up with fantastic things that'll leave you wanting it again."

All-you can eat cost $19 for lunch and $24 for dinner- which is comparable to other restaurants around town.

Of course you can also order a la carte.

Sushi Saga is located inside the Siena. It's open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

For more information, go to http://www.sienareno.com/sushisaga

