Safety Watch Q & A: Crime Trends & Prevention

Washoe County Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek is talking about a program that helps them identify crime "hot spots" around town. It's called the Area Crime Evaluation System - or ACES.

So, how does it work?

1. Accurate and timely intelligence

2. Effective tactics (limited resources placed strategically)

3. Allows for rapid deployment of personnel and resources (we can assess what we have done and create new action plans, a fluid changing process)

4. Assess and recreate new action plans (requires relentless follow-up and assessment, thus the weekly tactical)

Using the intelligence-led policing model, analytical teams interpret crime data for WCSO and data and information from other jurisdictions as well. This provides for a more in-depth analysis of crime problems affecting the entire area and the information sharing between agencies gives the whole region actionable intelligence for which to appropriately deploy resources to disrupt criminal activity.

If you have a question for him, call 858-2222 from 5pm to 6pm.