$8,100 Donated to Susan G. Komen Foundation

The Susan G. Komen Foundation got a sizable donation Thursday in the fight against breast cancer.

Reno Buick GMC Cadillac presented the Northern Nevada foundation with a check for $8,100 Thursday.

The foundation's director says the money will be a big help.

"It helps us to educate women it helps us to provide mammograms it helps with treatment it helps with support, this makes an enormous difference," says Niki Patin, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Susan G. Komen Foundation.

For every vehicle sold last month, Reno Buick GMC Cadillac donated $50 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The donation is part of their "Pay it Forward" campaign.