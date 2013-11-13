Places 2 Check Out: Whitewater Dining and Spirits

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we'll head inside a brand new restaurant inside the Siena Hotel Spa Casino.

Whitewater Dining and Spirits features an innovative menu - and it's right next to the Truckee River.

The manager says it's a great location for a restaurant.

"Where else can you dine where there's an exhibition kitchen on one side and the flowing Truckee river on the other? Not only do I have 1 or 2 tables along the river but from just about every table in the dining room you can see the river," says general manager Ragan Izzarelli.

Whitewater not only features sandwiches like the watershed grilled cheese, a sourdough sandwich that features cheddar and jack cheese and fire roasted peppers, but one of their specialties is a 22-ounce rib-eye.

The executive chef says he personally butchers all the meat the restaurant uses.

"Fat will give you taste. Ok? Because if the meat is dry you won't have any fat. For me the best steak is a bone in rib-eye," says Xavier Leveau.

Through the end of the month the restaurant is offering a buy anything - get one free promotion for all guests.

Whitewater Dining and Spirits is located inside the Siena between Lake and Center Streets downtown.

For more information, go to http://www.sienareno.com/whitewater