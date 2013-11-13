Pumpkin Curry

©2013 Steve Schroeder

Prep time: 20 min

Cook time: 60 min

Total time: 80 min

Servings: 6-8



Ingredients

4 cups pumpkin, diced

2tbs olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1tbs ground ginger

1tbs ground turmeric

1tbs ground coriander

1tbs ground cumin

2 tbs Curry powder

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

2 cups full fat original flavor Coconut milk

1 6 oz can Tomato paste

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Cloves

2 leaves Basil

1 head Cauliflower (chopped)

Salt



Instructions



Fry onion and garlic in a large pan with oil on medium heat for 2minutes.



Add stock and coconut milk and leave to simmer on low heat for 15minutes. Add chopped coriander, cover pan and cook for a further 2minutes.

Add pumpkin, ginger, turmeric, coriander and cumin and stir for 1minute.



Season with salt to taste. Cool slightly before serving.

Enjoy!



