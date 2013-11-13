Pumpkin Curry

©2013 Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
Prep time: 20 min
Cook time: 60 min
Total time: 80 min
Servings: 6-8
Ingredients
4 cups pumpkin, diced
2tbs olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1tbs ground ginger
1tbs ground turmeric
1tbs ground coriander
1tbs ground cumin
2 tbs Curry powder
1 ½ cups vegetable stock
2 cups full fat original flavor Coconut milk
1 6 oz can Tomato paste
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Nutmeg
1 tsp Cloves
2 leaves Basil
1 head Cauliflower (chopped)
Salt
Instructions
Fry onion and garlic in a large pan with oil on medium heat for 2minutes.
Add stock and coconut milk and leave to simmer on low heat for 15minutes. Add chopped coriander, cover pan and cook for a further 2minutes.
Add pumpkin, ginger, turmeric, coriander and cumin and stir for 1minute.
Season with salt to taste. Cool slightly before serving.
Enjoy!
__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.