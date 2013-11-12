Safety Watch Q & A: Crime Trends in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q & A: Crime Trends in Washoe County

We're launching a brand new segment called Safety Watch Q & A where we'll invite area law enforcement in to discuss efforts to keep yourself and your family safe from crime.

It's also a way to talk to officials yourself... By calling in with questions.

Our first guest is Washoe County Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek is here to talk about a program that helps them identify the crime "hot spots" around town. It's called the Area Crime Evaluation System - or ACES. How does it work?

1. Accurate and timely intelligence

2. Effective tactics (limited resources placed strategically)

3. Allows for rapid deployment of personnel and resources (we can assess what we have done and create new action plans, a fluid changing process)

4. Assess and recreate new action plans (requires relentless follow-up and assessment, thus the weekly tactical)

Using the intelligence-led policing model, our analytical team interprets crime data for WCSO and data and information from other jurisdictions as well. This provides for a more in-depth analysis of crime problems affecting the entire area and the information sharing between agencies gives the whole region actionable intelligence for which to appropriately deploy resources to disrupt criminal activity.

